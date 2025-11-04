Everything Tennessee Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes Said Following Season Opening Win Over Mercer
The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball team led by Rick Barnes, welcomed the Mercer Bears to Thompson-Bowling arena at Food City Center on Monday evening for the season opener.
The Vols came into the game as a -28.5 favorite at home, however, the winning margin was not quite that wide as the home team won 76-61.
Rick Barnes would join the media to field questions after the season opening win.
Rick Barnes to the Mic
Turnover Tendencies
"Well, I think some of the past decisions are, you know, not what it needs to be and again, we got the ball inside and I think those guys have got to do a better job, but we had too many point-blank shots that we didn't, we weren't even close. We've got to do that. We need those guys to get fouled to get us to the free throw line more. I mean. you look at again, tonight, uh, I think on the fouls drawn, I think who was it? Uh. Nate, how many did he draw, tonight? Seven. I mean, our post guys should be doing some of that, you know. They should be getting some of those. I mean, Nate had seven or eight last game. We need our post guys on those to get fouled or uh, give us a better result," Barnes said.
Mixed Review
"I thought, again I thought Bishop came out again, had his mindset right defensively and he's been the most consistent guy, really. But, you know, you look at the numbers, I mean, you know, we shot 49-percent, 41 and the free throw line didn't do a good job. We gave away nineteen opportunities. Who knows what we could have done with that? We just give them away. But, uh, JP can give us, you ask abour JP can give us force. Now, he got fouled on the turnaround jump shot. He did, he got hit on that and uh, we need him, because he can make that shot. But, uh, we just can't get stripped in there. We got to be strong enough. We put it there. Those guys have got to play quicker. They got to know that. And if they can't get it off, we've got guys that can shoot it. He's got to go inside out."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Rick Barnes said after the win over Mercer.
