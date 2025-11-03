Live Updates: Tennessee vs Mercer
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better basketball programs in the nation. This is a team that has a ton of expectations, which is something that remains to be one of the better defensive teams; however, the Vols have been able to show their offensive traits, which is something that some Rick Barnes-based teams have lacked.
Fans will get the chance to see how this team looks in a non-exhibition game on Monday, as the game is set to begin at 7:00 PM EST. This is the first game of the season, and the Vols will be against the Mercer Bears to kick-start their basketball season.
Here are the Live Updates during the game.
Note: The score and updates will be provided at key moments and stoppage of the game. To receive the updates make sure you refresh the article.
Live Updates: Tennessee vs Mercer
First Quarter: This will begin at the beginning of the game. Tip is scheduled for just a few minutes after 7:00 PM EST.
Predictions:
Dale Dowden: Mercer 45, Tennessee 93
"The Vols should take care of business, and I expect Rick Barnes to utilize the opportunities to get plenty of playing time for some younger guys. The post will be emphasized as working the paint will be vital to get established. Look for Nate Ament and others to take some shots and get in a rhythm as early as possible. It should be a great day 1 of the season for Tennessee.”
Shayne Pickering: Mercer 44, Tennessee 84
"Tennessee should be good. Mercer should not. This is a good tune-up game that gives a Vols team filled with a whole lot of newness the chance to play together against a different opponent and build chemistry together. This is a game where the expected top contributors on this year’s team should look great, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament leading the scoring. I would expect Rick Barnes to try some different things in this game especially with Ament on the wing and the rotation in the post. Dewayne Brown could impress with extended run late in the game in my opinion."
Caleb Sisk: Mercer 51, Tennessee 83
"Tennessee will come out with the hopes of putting the Bears away early. They have the offense that you would want, but the defense typically shines through. Players don't seem to think that will be the case this season. In fact, the Vols didn't play the best defensive game against Duke in the exhibition. This will be the Vols chance to utilize some of their new players, and I believe we will find out how this starting lineup should go. The player I anticipate having a big day is Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who I believe will finish with 15+ points and 5+ assists, all while having 2+ steals. The attention will be shifted to Nate Ament, who has the chance to be great in this league, but we will see how quickly he can piece that together as the college game goes by much faster than the high school level, as everything takes a step up. Overall, I believe this team have the chance to show off offensively, and will have a great start to what should be an eventful season.
How to Watch:
• Game Day: Monday, November 3rd, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• TV: SECN+
• Stream: ESPN App
• FanDuel Betting Odds: -28.5 Tennessee