Tennessee Volunteers Prepare for Massive Matchup Against Louisville Cardinals

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for a massive matchup against the Louisville Cardinals.

While bowl season is ramping up for college football right now so is college basketball season. Schedules are starting to become a lot more competitive and teams are starting to find out the true identity of themselves. The Tennessee Volunteers will get a little bit of both on Tuesday night.

The No. 20 Volunteers will be playing host to the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals. Tennessee comes into the matchup with a7-3 record while Louisville comes in at 9-1 on the season.

Tennessee Volunteers Looking to Snap Three Game Losing Streak

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee has had a rough go as of late as they are on a three game losing streak. It started with a loss to Kansas, which was followed by a loss to Illinois and then a loss to Syracuse. All of which were close games as well. On the other hand, Louisville's only loss on the season is to Arkansas and they have wins over the likes of Indiana and Kentucky this year.

It has not been a disappointing season for the Volunteers up to this point, though. Just before they went on a three game losing streak, they beat the Houston Cougars, who were ranked No. 3 at the time and are currently ranked No. 8. They have proven they can beat anyone in the country, and they have a great opportunity to prove that again Tuesday night.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament have been the star players for the Volunteers this season. Gillespie is averaging 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is also shooting a little over 41 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.

Ament is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds. 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The true freshman is shooting 37.4 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from behind the arc.

As for the Cardinals, it's Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. leading the charge.

Conwell is averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 rebound, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and an impressive 42 percent from behind the three point line. Brown Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from the field.

Tongiht's game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The Volunteers will go up against Gardner-Webb on Sunday following Tuesday's. game.

More from Volunteers on SI: