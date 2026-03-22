Final Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia in Round of 32 of March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers are on deck. Two members of Vols on SI were quick to share their predictions. Take a look.

Wesley Powell: Virginia Defeats Tennessee (68-64)

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass as Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Two of the top defensive teams in the country face off in what will likely be a very low-scoring game. Tennessee will need someone to step up and be the consistent number one guy throughout the night. Nate Ament has been that guy for most of the year, but he has struggled with injury the past few weeks. Ja’Kobi Gillespie stepped up and was that guy in round one, and I expect him to do the same. The only question will be if it is enough," Powell stated.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Defeats Virginia (66-53)

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Don't let this score fool you, as some later free throws and some great defense against a solid offensive team will be the key in the end for the Vols to win. The Vols will need a huge player to step up, and while Gillespie is coming off a huge win, I believe that Nate Ament will be the star in this one. I believe that guard play will cancel out, but if the Vols can be victorious in the paint and on the wing, then they will be in great shape. I believe the Vols will advance to meet the winner of the Kentucky vs. Iowa State game that will be played earlier in the day," Sisk stated.

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