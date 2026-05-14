Where is Tennessee Baseball Projected to Land in the NCAA Tournament?

Tennessee got off to a slow start this baseball season. They were shocked by Kent State as the Golden Flashes took the series against the Volunteers back in February. A few weeks later, the Vols were held runless by Wright State, and things were not looking good. They then dropped three of their first four SEC series, including being swept by rivals Vanderbilt.

However, they have had some impressive moments like sweeping ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Starkville. They also won series against Alabama and Texas. With just one series to go before the end of the regular season, they are 35-18.

Where Tennessee is Projected to Land in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) and Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander hug during the Senior Day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college baseball game against Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D1 Baseball came out with new projections for the NCAA Tournament, and the Vols landed as a two seed in the Atlanta regional. The other three teams in the region are Georgia Tech (host), Tarleton, and Bethune-Cookman.

Georgia Tech is a very dangerous team to face in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets are 42-9 with impressive wins like beating Auburn 13-3 and sweeping a Florida State team that was top five in the country at the time.

You can never count out the underdogs, either. Tarleton defeated Texas this season and could catch the Vols off guard as well if they are put into the same regional. Also, Bethune-Cookman had two major SEC upsets this season, as they stunned LSU and Florida.

The Vols are no pushovers themselves. Henry Ford has led the team with 50 RBIs and is batting .290. Freshman Trent Grindlenger has had his fair share of moments; he is batting .384 in 36 games with a slugging percentage of .679. Overall, the team's hitting has improved a lot since the beginning of the season, and could help the Volunteers go on a run to Omaha.

As for the pitching, Teagan Kuhns has a team-low (out of the starters) 3.13 ERA. Evan Blanco has the most wins with six, and Cam Appenzeller has five of his own in relief efforts.

The Volunteers are one of 11 SEC schools that are a two seed or higher in the tournament and one of 12 total.

The Vols' final regular season series will be against Oklahoma, which is also a projected two seed in the NCAA tournament, before they head to Hoover for the SEC Tournament. They are currently the 11th seed in the SEC tournament with a 13-14 conference record.