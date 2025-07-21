Five Star Chris Washington Jr Names Tennessee Among His Top 7 Schools
Tennessee is is in prime position to land one of the top wing players in the 2026 class after Chris Washington Jr announced his top seven schools. His finalists include Auburn, Villanova, Ole Miss, FAMU, Alabama, Cincinnati, and Tennessee.
According to 247Sports Composite, Washington Jr is a five-star prospect, the No. 1 player in Tennessee, the No. 10 SF, and the No. 23 player nationally. During his high school basketball season, he led Providence Christian Academy to a state championship and was named Boys Basketball Tournament Division II MVP. He was also named a standout at Paul Biancardi’s NYBA Basketball Development Camp early last season.
Washington Jr has had a great summer, putting on a show in the exclusive NBPA Top 100 camp throwing down poster slams, showing his range from beyond the arc, and his stellar athleticism.
When evaluating his game, he is a 6’8 athletic wing with a ball handle that allows him to find his sweet spots on the floor creating easy separation for the defense. Once he gets past the initial wave, Washington Jr is a freight train coming down the middle of the floor looking to put you on a highlight reel with elite jumping ability. When he’s not putting you on a poster, he is savvy inside of the paint and can finish through traffic with relative ease, absorbing contact with his big body frame and showcasing his array of layups and stellar finishing around the rim.
The Volunteers have solidified their team for the 2025-2026 campaign after Ethan Burg from Israel as their final player on the roster for the upcoming season. Head coach Rick Barnes has already positioned himself with notable recruits for the 2026 class and has been making final lists throughout the summer. Tennessee is in a good position with another one that is a high flyer and one of the best prospects in the nation. The key to watch moving forward is if he will schedule an official visit with the Vols in the fall to come get an exclusive look at Tennessee and if he will come for a fall game when the Volunteers host a notable SEC opponent.