Tennessee Football Misses on Offensive Lineman Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to do well when it comes to the college football transfer portal, as they have already landed a ton of talented players in the portal, and they have the chance to land more. They have been involved with many of the top players at certain positions as they have been able to solidify themselves as a contender for all of these prospects that are on their board currently, but they have yet again fallen short when it comes to the recruitment of one of the top transfers that is on the recruiting board.

This time the Vols have fallen short of landing one of their top interior offensive linemen that they are targeting. They have many names on the board that they want for the interior positions, and they would take multiple players, but they have fallen short on one of their main targets. They fell short of landing Ethan Fields, who is an Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman transfer. The Rebels losing Fields was a big deal, as he played in every game. Unfortunately for the Vols, they fell short to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who was near the top of his recruitment the whole time.

Here is a little more about what he has done even before the 2025 season. Take a look at what has been confirmed by the Ole Miss website .

Ethan Fields' Bio

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Trip White (30) and offensive linemen Ethan Fields (72) carry the American flag and Mississippi state flag on to the filed prior to the game against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2024

"Appeared in four total games for the Rebels … vs. Furman (08/31/24): Played 18 offensive snaps … vs. Middle Tennessee (09/07/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Georgia Southern (09/21/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Duke (01/02/25): Played three offensive snaps in Ole Miss’ Gator Bowl victory."

2023

"Did not appear in any games for the Rebels and was redshirted … Member of the 2022-23 signing class."

High School

"A unanimous three-star recruit by all major outlets … Ranked as the No. 55 offensive lineman in the country and No. 26 player in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … Helped lead Dutchtown to a 7-4 record as a senior … Blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 131.6 yards per game on the ground … Tallied over 60 pancakes and knockdowns as a senior … Earned District 5-5A first team honors in 2022 … Also threw shot put at Dutchtown … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Purdue and Georgia Tech … Coached by Guy Mistretta."

