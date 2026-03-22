Former Tennessee Basketball Star Kennedy Chandler Shines in NBA Season Debut

A former Tennessee basketball player made his NBA season debut on Saturday, as he has been the assists leader in the G League. That player is former Tennessee guard and current Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler.

Chandler has played with multiple teams in the past, after falling to the second round of the NBA Draft. This was following his one and only season with the Tennessee Volunteers, where he helped lead the program to an SEC championship.

Kennedy Chandler's Debut Stats

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The talented guard played well, as he finished the game with a total of 19 points. He was also very efficient in passing the ball, as he finished with four assists. With him being a smaller guard, he isn't one to be considered a huge threat when it comes to rebounds, but the standout guard finished with a total of five on the night, all while coming off the bench.

Despite his valuable effort, the Utah Jazz still fell short against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. This was a game that the Jazz knew they could compete in, and Chandler made it possible. He is on a 10-day contract, but if he keeps it up, he very well could be extended and could be on the team next season, as the season is coming to an end. The Jazz are set to take on the Toronto Raptors next, which will be played on Monday.

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