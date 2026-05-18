Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Set to Announce His Commitment Today

The Tennessee Volunteers could have some major news come their way on Monday, as they continue to look for their next commitment after missing on one of their more important targets for the 2027 class at the safety position. With the Vols missing on Jarrell Chandler, there was no time to sit and think, as another top target in the defensive back room is set to make his commitment decision later today.

That player is Brandon "Slim" Leavell. Leavell is a rangy prospect who currently measures in at 6'2. He is also someone who can play multiple positions. Leavell played wide receiver, cornerback, and safety last season for his high school (Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee). He finished the season with 735 receiving yards on the offensive side of the ball, but he also finished the season with four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. The majority of the teams that are recruiting him as of now will likely play him in the defensive back room.

When Will Brandon "Slim" Leavell Commit to a School?

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavell announced that he would be making his commitment decision on Monday, as he is set to announce his commitment at 7:30 PM EST. Five teams have made the cut, as he had five logos on his graphic. The teams that will be represented all the way until he makes his commitment include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Florida Gators, the Clemson Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

All of these schools would be getting a solid player, but it is no secret that the Vols will love to have him in their class due to the number of players they still need in the defensive back room. As of now, the Vols have just one safety committed, which is Jaden Butler, who is also an in-state commit for the Vols in the class of 2027.

And even if Leavell was set to commit as a cornerback, he would be joining a thin group of commits at the position thus far, as the Vols only have one commit at cornerback, which is Carter Jamison, who can also play the safety position. This is something that makes the Tennessee defensive back class unique so far, as they are going and getting versatile defenders who can play multiple positions in the defensive back room.

If the Vols were to land the commitment of Leavell, it would be a big one, as he is someone who could see the field in his career at multiple defensive positions.