Fun Facts Entering Tennessee vs. Georgia Basketball

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night in a game that many believe will be a conference-shaping contest. The Vols have a lot to lose compared to the Bulldogs, but they will come out hungry with the hopes of continuing their win streak after defeating Alabama.

There are many key facts entering this contest, and utsports.com put together a list of all the facts fans might want to know entering this rivalry game.

Fun Facts

Jan 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

• UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Daniel J. White (Danny) is the younger brother of Georgia head coach Mike White. Both played college basketball: Danny at Towson and Notre Dame, Mike at Ole Miss. The Volunteers fell to Florida, where Mike then worked, two days before Danny was hired on 1/21/21, but are 6-1 against him since.

• Rick Barnes and Mike White both joined the SEC in 2015-16. Barnes is 11-2 against White, including 8-2 while he was at Florida (2015-22) and a 3-0 mark while at Georgia.

• UT's Amorrow Morgan coached Georgia's Jeremiah Wilkinson last season at Cal, where he was the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. This is the third time this season Morgan has faced a former player.

• Georgia's Kanon Catchings is the nephew of former Lady Vols star Tamika Catchings. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was a four-time All-American at UT and a 12-time All-WNBA pick.

• Georgia's Blue Cain is a native of Knoxville and he went to Knoxville Catholic for three years.

• In the victory at #17 Alabama, Nate Ament became the first freshman with 29p/7r/3a on the road against a ranked team since Chase Budinger on 2/10/07.

• Rick Barnes' 849 wins are second among active DI coaches and No. 10 all-time (min. 10 years in DI). He is one win away from becoming the 10th coach with 850 victories (min. 10 years in DI).

• This will be Rick Barnes' 1,279th game as a head coach, tying Jerry Slocum for eighth-most all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

• Tennessee, Alabama and Houston are the only schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only three in the last two Elite Eights.

• UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

• The Volunteers' 214 wins the last nine years (2017-26) rank co-ninth in Division I, tying Arizona (214). Only Gonzaga (260), Houston (260), Duke (238), Kansas (227), Purdue (223), Saint Mary's (219), Liberty (216) and Auburn (215) own more.

More Vols News