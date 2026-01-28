Tennessee Basketball Will Play Knoxville Native in Game Against Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking better each and every game, but they will be tasked with playing arguably the toughest game of the season. The Vols are playing against a stylistic nightmare with the Georgia Bulldogs, as they are one of the more pressing teams on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee has a lot of talent to work with, but they will also be playing a lot of talented players. One of the players they will be playing against on Wednesday night is a homegrown player. The Vols will be playing against one of Georgia's better players with Tennessee ties.

Blue Cain's Ties to Tennessee

Jan 10, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Blue Cain is one of the better players in the Georgia program, as he is one of the top-three scorers, and arguably the best shooter on the team. He has become a top name to know when it comes to the Bulldogs, but he is from the state of Tennessee. Not just any city, either; he is from the Knoxville area.

The talented prospect played high school ball at IMG Academy in the state of Florida, but he was never a native of the state of Florida. Cain held an offer from the Vols, but ultimately he committed to the Bulldogs. This has worked out for him, as he is currently dominating with an average of 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

He also had an electric 2024 season, according to georgiadogs.com .

Blue Cain's 2024

Florida guard Urban Klavzar (7) drives under pressure from Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactech arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Florida beat Georgia 92-77.[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• One of four Bulldogs to start all 33 games and finished as Georgia’s third-leading scorer (9.6 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (4.2 rpg) while averaging 27.0 minutes of PT per contest.

• Connected on a team-best 84.1 percent (58-of-69) of his trips to the line, which also ranks No. 13 among Georgia’s all-time single season leaders.

• Recorded 18 double-figure scoring performances and a pair of double-digit rebound outings, leading to the first two double-doubles of his collegiate career.

• Upped his scoring in SEC play, going from an 8.2 ppg scoring average in non-conference play to 10.2 ppg in league action.

• Posted double-digit scoring tallies in both exhibition outings, including a team-high 20 points against UCF.

• Notched his first career double-double against Texas Southern, grabbing more defensive boards (9) than his previous best overall rebound count (8 at Ohio State in the 2024 NIT quarterfinals).

• Equaled his career high with five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points against No. 15 Marquette.

• Broke out of an 0-for-9 slump from 3-point range to supply UGA’s first points of the night against No. 6 Kentucky and eventually finished with 15 points against the Wildcats.

• Flirted with a triple-double against LSU, securing his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 boards and also doubling his previous career high for assists with eight (while committing 0 turnovers).

• His eight assists against LSU also represented the most by any Bulldog during a single-game of the 2024-25 campaign.

• Scored a season-high 17 points at No. 8 Texas A&M, with 15 of those coming in the first half.

• Knocked down a 3-pointer with 48.1 seconds left to ignite a 10-3 surge to close out the Bulldogs’ 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida in Athens.

• A double-digit scorer in six straight games from Feb. 11-March 4, the longest streak of his career.

• Equaled his season-high scoring output (17 points) and collected a career-most five steals against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs will look to win against the Vols, but the Vols will do whatever it takes to attempt to keep this from happening. The Vols will need a great defensive effort, and it begins with stopping Cain along with his teammates, who are simply getting better as time passes.

More Vols News