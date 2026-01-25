Tennessee Basketball's Game Against Georgia Moved Back

Tennessee picked up a huge win Saturday Night against the Alabama Crimson Tide 79-73. The win came following an early shooting struggle from the Vols. Freshman Nate Ament took over the game in the second half and finished the night with a career high of 29 points. Guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 24 points of his own, and the pair proved why they are one of the best duos in the SEC.

Tennessee is now 13-6 through its first 19 games of the season and 4-3 in SEC games. The Volunteers still have two games left to be played in January, vs. UGA and Auburn. With tournament play just around the corner, every game Tennessee plays from here on out will be a crucial one to secure a better seeding. The Vols have already done themselves good with wins over Texas A&M, Houston, Texas, and more, but they will still need a few more good wins to secure a good seed.

UGA Game Moved Back

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) hypes up the crowd during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols were set to take on UGA on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. in Athens; however, due to winter storms in the south, the game has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, and it will still be played at 7:00 P.M. on the SEC Network.

Athens has been hit hard by snow and ice, and classes at the school have already been cancelled on Monday. Other SEC teams have been affected by the weather as well. Arkansas surprised many when it elected to play its game Saturday versus LSU despite having multiple inches of snow. After the game, Arkansas head coach John Calipari thanked all of the fans who showed up despite the poor conditions.

The last time the two SEC schools faced one another, Tennessee beat UGA 74-56. At the time, Tennessee was ranked 6th in the country, and UGA was ranked 23rd.

This season, UGA is off to a surprising start as the Dawgs are 16-4, but have not had a great start in SEC play, with three of their four losses coming versus SEC schools. They will be looking to bounce back after losing by 20 to Texas on Saturday, 87-67.

After the UGA game, Tennessee will host Auburn this Saturday. It will mark the first time the two have faced off since legendary Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl retired. Like Tennessee, the Tigers have not had the best start to the season, but are starting to get back to their winning ways and, as of right now (they play Texas on Wednesday), are riding a three-game winning streak, including an upset over defending champs Florida.

