How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more interesting matchups coming up as they are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in what is set to be their toughest competition inside the SEC thus far.

This matchup is a stylistic nightmare for many teams, as no one wants to have to play against the well-rounded Georgia team. They have been led by many talented players, including one of the better defensive players in the nation. That player is Somto Cyril, who has made his case strong for some personal awards down the line. He is nearing three blocks on average through 20 games, which is ridiculous. He is also doing that in an average of less than 22 minutes a game. That is barely over half of the game, considering both halves are 20-minute settings.

Cyril creates a big problem for the Vols to score down low, but the Tennessee program has already played against some great big men. The issue is they haven't faced one as dominant on the defensive side of things as a guy like Cyril. This will task the big men with something they haven't been tasked with this whole season, which is limiting the issues against a specific individual.

The Vols will need some success on the offensive side of the ball, and there is no reason to believe that player will be someone other than Nate Ament. Ament has been great the past four games, and he is someone who is fresh off the best showing of his career. Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, he had 29 points, but even away from the points, he was electric with the shots he was taking. His shot selection was much better in that contest, which many will hope carries over to Wednesday night.

This game was supposed to be played on Tuesday, but following some bad weather, the Vols and Bulldogs will tipoff against each other on Wednesday. They will be tasked with playing at the same time, but some important details have changed. Here is how you can watch the contest that is set for tip on Wednesday.

How to Watch - Georgia vs. Tennessee

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) smiles during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Game Day: Wednesday, January 28th, 2026

• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Where: Athens, Georgia

• Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

• Watch: SEC Network

• Streaming: ESPN App

This game has the chance to completely reshape the standings in the SEC, and will be watched closely by many for that reason.

More Vols News