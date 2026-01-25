Former Tennessee Football Players Playing in Conference Championships Today

There are four players who used to play for the Vols and will be playing in the AFC/NFC championship games. No matter who wins, the Vols will be represented in the championship, as they will have the chance to see yet another ring on the finger of a former Vol or even multiple.

Here are the players who will be playing in the conference championships later today.

Byron Young - Los Angeles Rams

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young is the most proven NFL Vol set to compete for a conference championship on Sunday, as he is set to compete against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Vol has been one of the more productive EDGE rushers in the league, as he is having another great season. Young is tied for 8th in the league for sacks, as he has 12 on the season. This has been his best season by far, and he will only improve. The 27-year-old prospect is going to be one to pay attention to, because he could be a make-or-break player in this game.

Jaylen McCollough - Los Angeles Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tank McCollough is one of the players playing in this contest, as he will be playing against the Seattle Seahawks. He is a primary backup at the safety position and is one to watch in this game. He doesn't have an interception this season, but he does have four pass deflections. He will be one to watch in this contest, as he is looking to help his team make an appearance in a Super Bowl.

Velus Jones Jr. - Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. drills at Tennessee Football Pro Day at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Kns Ut Nfl Draft | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Velus Jones Jr. is one of the many Vols in this year's conference championship games. He is representing the Seattle Seahawks, and was even called up for this game, as he was elevated from the practice squad. Jones Jr. is set to play the running back position, but it is unknown what his reps will look like. He is playing the running back position after making a switch from wide receiver earlier in his NFL career.

Joshua Dobbs - New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joshua Dobbs is entering another contest with the New England Patriots, which is where he spent the entire season thus far. He has been a backup for the program, as he is currently playing behind one of the better QBs in the league. He is playing behind Drake Maye, and has been a veteran that the prospect has had the chance to learn under. Dobbs hasn't seen much production this season, but he will serve as the primary backup behind the starter with the chance of coming in if needed.

More Vols News