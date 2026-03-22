How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia in March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers are set for a huge second-round matchup, which is one of the better matchups of the day. This is a game that will catch many people's attention, and this is a game that has a lot at stake.

The Vols will be entering this game as the slight favorites, while the Virginia Cavaliers have a higher seeding. This is a game that will showcase the talent of many players, including one of the better guards in the country, Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Gillespie is fresh off a near-30-point performance, as he was the hot hand for the Vols against Miami OH. The hot hand for the Virginia Cavaliers' last game was Jacari White, who is entering the game with a ton to prove yet again, as he will have a tough task on Sunday.

Many fans have been wondering how they can watch the upcoming matchup, as viewing games in March can be a bit confusing. Have no worries, as Vols on SI has you covered with all of the viewing details that you need to know ahead of the big game on Sunday night.

How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

• Game Day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

• Game Time: 6:10 PM EST

• March Madness: Round of 32

• Teams Seeding: Tennessee (6) & Virginia (3)

• Watch: TNT

• Alternate Viewing: March Madness Website

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