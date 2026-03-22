How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia in March Madness
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The Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers are set for a huge second-round matchup, which is one of the better matchups of the day. This is a game that will catch many people's attention, and this is a game that has a lot at stake.
The Vols will be entering this game as the slight favorites, while the Virginia Cavaliers have a higher seeding. This is a game that will showcase the talent of many players, including one of the better guards in the country, Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Gillespie is fresh off a near-30-point performance, as he was the hot hand for the Vols against Miami OH. The hot hand for the Virginia Cavaliers' last game was Jacari White, who is entering the game with a ton to prove yet again, as he will have a tough task on Sunday.
Many fans have been wondering how they can watch the upcoming matchup, as viewing games in March can be a bit confusing. Have no worries, as Vols on SI has you covered with all of the viewing details that you need to know ahead of the big game on Sunday night.
How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia
• Game Day: Sunday, March 22, 2026
• Game Time: 6:10 PM EST
• March Madness: Round of 32
• Teams Seeding: Tennessee (6) & Virginia (3)
• Watch: TNT
• Alternate Viewing: March Madness Website
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_