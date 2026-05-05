Tennessee's Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley Gets Left Off Top Wide Receiver List

The Tennessee Volunteers have some of the better players in the country on the offensive side, as they have some of the top weapons in the country. They have a great wide receiver core, as they have been able to retain many of their talented players at the position, all while adding some talent through the high school scene and the transfer portal.

The two biggest stars returning for the Tennessee Vols include Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley, who are both some of the best wide receivers in the nation. While many would agree that they are around the top 10, with at least one of them being inside the top 10, others wouldn't, as a recent list showed that neither of the wide receiver duos for the Vols made the cut.

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Staley is the more likely player of the two to make the list, as he is a returning standout freshman and offensive freshman who has all the potential in the world to be a 1,000-yard receiver in 2026. Staley finished his 2025 season (first season starting) with 837 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was the slot receiver for the Tennessee Vols and will be one of the better slot receivers in the nation throughout 2026 if he can stay healthy.

The other wide receiver from the Vols who could have seen his name on the list is Mike Matthews, who is entering 2026 riding a solid 813-yard season. He was the No. 2 wide receiver on the depth chart, as he was on the opposite side of Chris Brazzell II, but he also found his way to becoming a star wide receiver for the Vols. He could find himself in 1,000-yard territory as well, as he is one of the wide receivers with the most physical traits. He has a ridiculous catch radius and is a solid route runner for his size.

Neither wide receiver making the top 10 seems to be a slap in the face of the production that they had in just their second season with the program. While the receivers on the list are solid, it is hard to believe that at least one of the two didn't make the list, considering the explosiveness that the offense has when they are on the field, along with how big of a difference it is when they aren't on the field.

These two are set for a massive season in 2026 and will be worth keeping an eye on, as one of them is bound to solidify themselves as a top-10 wide receiver in college football.