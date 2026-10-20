Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Duke In an Exhibition

Current Score - Duke Leads 29-11

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Half

20:00: Both teams score quickly, and the game is quickly 2-2. Dame Sarr is the star for Duke thus far. Tennessee is struggling offensively. A big three for the Blue Devils extends the early lead.

15:43: The Vols are trailing early. Just a little over four minutes into the game, and Duke leads 9-2. Basketball is a game of runs. We will see how Tennessee responds. Terrence Hill Jr. is down, and he is holding his ankle. He is in bad pain. Duke is beating the brakes off the Vols right now. Shots are pouring for the Blue Devils. Tennessee can't get anything to fall. To make matters worse, Tennessee misses two free throws. An and-one on deck for the Blue Devils.

11:14: Tennessee is being punched in the mouth. They are down on the mat. They must get things going quickly. Troy Henderson drains a 3. Miles Rubin gets the and-one, and he makes the free throw.

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Duke Blue Devils in their second exhibition game of the offseason. This is also the last game that the Vols will play before they actually get to the season, which will begin in the first week of November, when the Tennessee basketball program begins non-conference play.

This game is one that Rick Barnes and his staff is ready for, as this is a game that should open eyes to what Tennessee basketball is set to experienece in their final stretch before the season.

Here is what Rick Barnes said ahead of the game.

“I think everything’s good. I mean, we know that we’ve got a lot to learn just by being out and playing against somebody else, and there were some things in the first half that were good. We should have scored more points than we did in the first half. The second half, it really got down to when we hit some adversity, we just stopped altogether playing defense and rebounding, just think we’re gonna shoot the ball and think that’s gonna be good enough."

"We knew that would rear its head at some point in time; we knew that. That’s why I love these exhibition games, because you get a chance to let those things happen. And then, obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys. They wanna learn, but they don’t know what they don’t know right now. There’s some elementary things that we feel like that they should, but that’s not their fault, because we’re learning a whole new system and some of that we’ve got to do better jobs as coaches to teach them some of these things."

"But their attitudes have been good. I know they wanna be a good basketball team. But we haven’t been able to put the whole team together yet. Obviously, with Tyler (Lundblade), I don’t think he’ll play again tomorrow, but he’s making progress. And Jalen (Washington’s) status, we don’t know. But with that, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of things with this group. But we will figure it out,” Barnes said.

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