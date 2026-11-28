The Tennessee Volunteers played in their third game of the Players Era 16 tournament as they made it to the bracket final, with the hope of finding their way into the championship game on Saturday. The Vols played against the Louisville Cardinals, who were also riding the high of an undefeated record in the tournament.

This game featured the No. 9 Vols against the No. 25 Cardinals, which led many to believe this would be a barn burner.

In the first half, the Vols couldn't get much going their way, and they even looked like the less physical team at times. The Cardinals were having everything fall and were playing things the right way, including from behind the arc. They relied heavily on Alvaro Folgueiras, a sharpshooting offensive weapon, who drained four first-half threes, which ultimately helped the Cardinals hold a lead entering the half. One that the Vols knew they would have to dominate in the second half to pass them. In fact, the Vols were down 40-28, with minimal help, although Miles Rubin had three blocks on the defensive side of the ball, while also shooting 2-for-3 from the field.

The second half didn't get off to a great start, as the Louisville Cardinals got Tennessee in some more foul trouble, continuing a trend that they had in the first half. The Cardinals also struggled to get to the rim at times, which didn't matter because the Cardinals were able to shoot the ball better than most.

This had the Vols trailing by 14 with around 10 minutes remaining in the game, leaving a slight chance that they would walk away with a win, as they would have to force the Cardinals into some trouble, or ultimately play nearly perfectly offensively to catch up.

Not much would get going before the eight-minute mark, and the panic really started to settle in, and it seemed highly unlikely that the Vols would mount a comeback, but if they were going to, they needed their best stars in the game, and hitting shots when they needed it most.

The Final Score

Nov 27, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) attempts a free throw in the first half against Louisville during the bracket final game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, they could never find their way back into this one and were eventually defeated by a score of 84-64.

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