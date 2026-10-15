Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Xavier

***For updates, please refresh the article often, as this is something that will be updated quickly. Please keep in mind that we will work our way down the article, which means that the first half updates will be more towards the top, while the second half updates will follow below it. The score will also be kept in the header.***

Current Score: Xavier Leads 17-16

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) stretches during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20:00: Xavier wins the tip. The first point comes off a foul shot from DeWayne Brown II. It started Juke Harris scored three points on an and-one. Terrence Hill Jr. starts scoring, but this game remains tight.

13:39: Tennessee is up by two before the beginning of this portion following the media timeout. Tennessee doesn't get much going for them. Xavier now leads.

10:33: Terrence Hill Jr. drains the Vols first three of the game. This game has had a good bit of fouls.

7:17: Dai Dai Ames drains his first three. Xavier is dominating the paint today.

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) makes a call during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the more intriguing moments in the offseason, as they are set to play in front of fans both in attendance and on TV, as they are set for their first of two exhibitions in October ahead of the season opener in November.

The Vols will take the court to take on the Xavier Musketeers, a team with a strong basketball history from the Big East, which goes to show that this is a game that may not count for the Vols, but this could be a great measuring stick.

This is a game that will feature plenty of key traits, but the main thing that I am watching closely is the newcomers for Rick Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers team. This is a team that only retained two key players from last season's roster, which finished in the Elite Eight for the third straight season in a row. While that may sound like a bad thing, the truth is much further from that assumption.

The Vols added plenty of offensive threats, including arguably the best college basketball transfer. That player is Juke Harris, who was recently named a first-team All-SEC guard, which goes to show that he is by far one of the better players in the entire conference. The Vols also added the likes of Dai Dai Ames from California, Jalen Haralson from Notre Dame, Terrence Hill Jr. from VCU, Tyler Lundblade from Belmont, and plenty more.

This team also added some great high school players, including Ralph Scott, Manny Green, Marquis Clark, and Chris Washington, who will be key to this season.

The wait is finally over, and the Vols take the court as they are set to show the world what they can expect for the upcoming 2026-2027 basketball season. One that may go down as Rick Barnes best yet in the orange and white.

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