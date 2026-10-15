How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball's Exhibition vs. Xavier

The Tennessee basketball team is set for their first exhibition of the season, as they are set to take on the Xavier Musketeers inside the Food City Center. This game is less than a month prior to the first official game of the season, so this game will provide a good look at the upcoming season.

This is a season that will be viewed as Rick Barnes' best opportunity to win a championship, as one could say that this is the best team he has ever had from a face-value standpoint. Barnes is typically a defensive wizard, but this time he is pairing his defensive antics with a plethora of elite scorers, which is giving the Vols their first look at what appears to be a complete team.

While this game may not count at the end of the day, this is a game that the Vols will want to win, as there will be some fans who share their concerns if they drop this contest. Xavier is an average team that is entering the season following a 15-18 season, which isn't exactly what Xavier is usually about. Regardless, these two are far from similar, as the Vols should be on an entirely different level when it comes to talent and the upcoming season.

Some key players to watch include Juke Harris, Jalen Haralson, and Terrence Hill Jr. Among all of these players, any one of them could be the star of this team, which is a scary sight, especially when factoring in that they all have a future in the NBA.

With the firepower, the fans should see some big moments in this game. Luckily for the fans, there is a way for you to watch this game. Here are the viewing details.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs. Xavier

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) during Tennessee basketball's media day and practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Thursday, October 15, 2026 (Exhibition)

• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT

• Where: Food City Center

• Watch: SEC+

• Stream: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI

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