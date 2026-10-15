Tennessee Basketball Coach Rick Barnes Discusses the New Look Vols Offense

Rick Barnes is one of the greatest defensive minds in college basketball. He has consistently produced good defensive teams even if he has not had the talent level some other programs have. Now that he has been able to build up the Tennessee Basketball program he is starting to add the talent along with his coaching.

These combined to give the Vols numerous years of boasting one of the best defenses in the country. Even if his teams struggled offensively, their defense would be so stifling that they could still find ways to win a game.

This offseason, Barnes strayed away from his typical self and went after as much offense as he could find. Now the Vols are littered with great scorers, but the natural defenders are lacking. This seems to be by design, and it is one I think could pay off massively. Barnes spoke about the offense to the media.

Rick Barnes on the Offense

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, to be quite frank with you, early on we looked like an incredible offensive team because we couldn’t guard anybody. It felt like we were dummying offense every day. Now in the last month, that’s all got changed around a little bit. And we’re not doing it quite as we did. But we have some guys that are shot makers. We’ve got some guys at the end of the clock that, need be, can improvise; they can do that. But we’ve got a good group of guys. We’ve had different guys in scrimmages. We’ve probably had five different guys who have scored over 25 points in a scrimmage when we put it together. But it’s going to get back.

I got a call yesterday from Alex Schwartz, who asked me who we’re going to put down as our probable starters. I said I have no idea until after tomorrow’s practice. Because I’m going to watch film today, which I’ve watched a little bit of it flying over here. We’ll practice tomorrow, and I’m going to determine tomorrow. That’s how close these guys are in terms of 10 guys. There hasn’t been a lot of separation, which, from a coaching standpoint, you’d wish there were some, but there hasn’t been.

We could have a roster, a lineup that could change every game this season. Because we’re going to get to a certain point, if we need to use the bench to create that for the guys mentally, that motivation, that’s what we’ll do. So, we do have the liberty to do that this year. We can go. I tell everybody, the team that we were able to take to the Final Four at Texas, we had nine guys that played over 10 minutes a game. Another two played right at 10 minutes a game. And that team could really guard. They can do a lot of things, but they could really guard you. And this group offensively, yeah, we can score the ball.

Again, we’re shooting the ball well. It could be great for us. But, our post guys are different than a year ago. We were bigger, bulkier. This year we’re quicker, faster. But in some ways we’re more physical because of the length on the perimeter. And so, we’re still trying to put it together, I think, like everybody else. But at some point, in time, over these next three exhibition games we have, we hope we can figure out what we need to do night in and night out," Barnes said.

Why I Like the New Approach

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) is defended by Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like I mentioned, this team is not the typical hard nosed defensive team that Barnes typically has. They have a lot of good athletes and a lot of good scorers, but the defenders are not as abundant. The reason this could work out beautifully is that Barnes is such a defensive mastermind he can figure out how to make any team functional on the defensive end.

Barnes is like a college version of Miami Heat coach Erik Spolestra. Spoelstra is known for getting the most out of his players on the defensive end. He is able to get players to buy in and perform better as a team than they can individually. That is exactly what Barnes is able to do.

Barnes will be able to turn these offensive players into a good enough defense as a collective. They might not be the best defenders individually but with a great scheme the Vols will be able to still have a defense that limits offenses and helps set up their own offense. If everything goes to plan, then this could be a special year in Knoxville.

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