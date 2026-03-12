Tennessee Basketball Possibly Ends SEC Rival's Season Before March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to show up in a major way when it comes to big games against some of the best SEC teams in the nation. The Vols have some of the better players in the country, and it showed when it came to the SEC Tournament, as they were victorious in the second round. This was a game that highlights many things, but many of the things that have come to light are the fact that the Vols may have just ended the season of one of their biggest rivals before March Madness, as they may miss the big dance following their loss to the Tennessee Vols.

The Vols played against the Auburn Tigers, a program that typically has great seasons, but fell short of the mark this year. The Tigers have a ton of talent, but after Bruce Pearl's last-second decision to retire, his son Steven Pearl took charge. He has led the Tigers to a now 17-16 record. This is a very disappointing season for the Tigers, and they have a lot of talent when it comes to the roster as a whole.

Tennessee May Have Ended The Auburn Tigers

Tennessee is one of the teams that has already defeated the program before the tournament, as they played once. In that game, the Vols dominated, but in this most recent game, the Vols were the ones who fell short. The Tigers needed this win, as the two teams on the verge of making the tournament were the Tigers and the previously undefeated Miami Ohio Redhawks, who suffered their first defeat in the conference quarterfinals. Many believed that a win against the Vols would be enough to secure them a March Madness spot, but with the loss against Tennessee by what would be 10 points, the Tigers are in serious danger of missing the big dance.

If one of the teams were to miss while the other makes it, it is quite hard to believe that the Redhawks will miss. While they were undefeated until the conference, the question was "how much does conferences and strength of schedule play a factor?" As for the Tigers, they have played much tougher opponents, and have better wins, but they have around 14 less wins and 15 more losses. The Redhawks seem to have the better case, but no one will truly know until the decision is made and announced this Sunday, which will be the main thing everyone pays attention to.