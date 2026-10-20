Rick Barnes Updates Jalen Washington's Tennessee Eligibility Battle

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes remains optimistic about Jalen Washington's eligibility, but the Volunteers are preparing to move forward without him as uncertainty continues surrounding his playing status.

Tennessee basketball continues to face questions about its roster as head coach Rick Barnes awaits clarity regarding Jalen Washington's eligibility. While Barnes believes Washington will eventually receive an opportunity to compete, there is still no definitive timetable for when that might happen.

The uncertainty has forced Tennessee's coaching staff to prepare its rotation without Washington while remaining hopeful that he will become available later in the season.

Tennessee forward Jalen Washington (9) dribbles the ball during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes Remains Optimistic About Washington

Speaking about Washington's situation, Barnes expressed confidence that the eligibility issue will eventually be resolved.

"We don't know when. I mean, we think he will be eligible to play. We think it will happen," Barnes said.

Despite that optimism, Barnes acknowledged that Tennessee cannot afford to wait for a resolution when determining its lineup and preparing for upcoming games.

"We're not planning on him doing that, obviously, tomorrow night, or Tyler," Barnes explained.

His comments suggest that Washington will remain unavailable for Tennessee's next contest, leaving the coaching staff to evaluate its available personnel and determine how best to distribute playing time.

Tennessee forward Jalen Washington (9) during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington's Eligibility Battle Continues

Washington's situation became more complicated on October 16 when the Tennessee Supreme Court denied a request for review involving a temporary injunction that had previously allowed him to pursue another season.

The former North Carolina and Vanderbilt forward has already completed four collegiate seasons and is seeking a fifth year through legal action challenging NCAA eligibility restrictions.

Washington averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game at Vanderbilt last season. His experience and physical presence would provide Tennessee with another valuable option in the frontcourt.

Tennessee forward Jalen Washington (9) dunks the ball during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Preparing for Multiple Scenarios

Barnes previously identified Miles Rubin, Braeden Lue and Chris Washington as players who could help compensate for Washington's absence.

The Volunteers also have the flexibility to utilize smaller lineups, including moving Jalen Haralson into different positions.

Despite the uncertainty, Barnes praised Washington's attitude and continued improvement.

"He's getting better, and I'm sure he's frustrated inside," Barnes said.

For Tennessee, the immediate priority remains preparing its available players while Washington continues fighting for the opportunity to compete.

The Volunteers open their regular season November 3 against Wofford, making the eligibility question increasingly important as the season approaches

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Juke Harris (2) during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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