Tennessee Basketball Star Returns From Serious Injury
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers received encouraging news ahead of the 2026–27 basketball season, as one of Rick Barnes' most important offseason additions is finally back on the court.
After undergoing back surgery in August, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade has returned to full team practices, providing Tennessee with a significant boost as the Volunteers prepare for their upcoming exhibition games.
Lundblade Provides Encouraging Injury Update
Speaking at SEC Basketball Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, Lundblade confirmed that he is participating in practices without limitations.
"Now I'm back full speed, full go in practice for the full time. So it feels great," Lundblade said.
The 6-foot-6 guard also acknowledged that he is still working to regain his conditioning after spending much of the offseason recovering.
Lundblade was previously limited to individual workouts, including shooting, ball-handling and conditioning, when Tennessee opened preseason practices on September 22.
His return represents an important development for a Tennessee team looking to establish chemistry before the regular season.
What Lundblade Brings to Tennessee
Lundblade arrives in Knoxville following an outstanding career at Belmont, where he established himself as one of college basketball's premier perimeter shooters.
During the 2025–26 season, Lundblade averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from three-point range.
He connected on 115 three-pointers and led Division I with a remarkable 93.4% free-throw percentage.
His impressive production earned him Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors.
The previous season, Lundblade led the nation in three-point shooting percentage at 48.1%, further demonstrating his ability to consistently knock down perimeter shots.
A Significant Addition for Rick Barnes
While Lundblade's offensive production is impressive, his development defensively will also be important.
Barnes has emphasized defensive improvement, and Lundblade acknowledged that observing practices during his recovery helped him better understand Tennessee's system.
That additional perspective could prove valuable as he transitions into SEC competition.
Tennessee enters the season with 13 newcomers, making chemistry and familiarity with Barnes' expectations especially important.
What's Next for Tennessee?
The Volunteers will host Xavier on Thursday, October 15, at Food City Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Although Lundblade has returned to full practices, his availability for the exhibition has not been officially confirmed.
Nevertheless, having one of the nation's most accomplished shooters back on the court is encouraging news for Tennessee.
As Barnes prepares another talented roster for SEC competition, Lundblade's return provides the Volunteers with another potentially dangerous offensive weapon.
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731