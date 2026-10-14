Tennessee Basketball Star Returns From Serious Injury

The Tennessee Volunteers received encouraging news ahead of the 2026–27 basketball season, as one of Rick Barnes' most important offseason additions is finally back on the court.

After undergoing back surgery in August, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade has returned to full team practices, providing Tennessee with a significant boost as the Volunteers prepare for their upcoming exhibition games.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Tyler Lundblade speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lundblade Provides Encouraging Injury Update

Speaking at SEC Basketball Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, Lundblade confirmed that he is participating in practices without limitations.

"Now I'm back full speed, full go in practice for the full time. So it feels great," Lundblade said.

The 6-foot-6 guard also acknowledged that he is still working to regain his conditioning after spending much of the offseason recovering.

Lundblade was previously limited to individual workouts, including shooting, ball-handling and conditioning, when Tennessee opened preseason practices on September 22.

His return represents an important development for a Tennessee team looking to establish chemistry before the regular season.

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Lundblade Brings to Tennessee

Lundblade arrives in Knoxville following an outstanding career at Belmont, where he established himself as one of college basketball's premier perimeter shooters.

During the 2025–26 season, Lundblade averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from three-point range.

He connected on 115 three-pointers and led Division I with a remarkable 93.4% free-throw percentage.

His impressive production earned him Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors.

The previous season, Lundblade led the nation in three-point shooting percentage at 48.1%, further demonstrating his ability to consistently knock down perimeter shots.

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) speaks during a media availability before a Tennessee basketball practice at Pratt Pavilion on Sept. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Significant Addition for Rick Barnes

While Lundblade's offensive production is impressive, his development defensively will also be important.

Barnes has emphasized defensive improvement, and Lundblade acknowledged that observing practices during his recovery helped him better understand Tennessee's system.

That additional perspective could prove valuable as he transitions into SEC competition.

Tennessee enters the season with 13 newcomers, making chemistry and familiarity with Barnes' expectations especially important.

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks during the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Tennessee?

The Volunteers will host Xavier on Thursday, October 15, at Food City Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Although Lundblade has returned to full practices, his availability for the exhibition has not been officially confirmed.

Nevertheless, having one of the nation's most accomplished shooters back on the court is encouraging news for Tennessee.

As Barnes prepares another talented roster for SEC competition, Lundblade's return provides the Volunteers with another potentially dangerous offensive weapon.

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