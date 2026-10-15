Kim Caldwell Embracing Fresh Start With Completely New Tennessee Lady Vols Team

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kim Caldwell is focused on establishing a winning culture, building relationships, and setting expectations as the Lady Vols prepare for a new season with a completely different roster.

The Tennessee Lady Vols are entering a new chapter under head coach Kim Caldwell, and with an entirely new roster comes both challenges and opportunities.

For Caldwell, the focus isn't necessarily on how quickly her players can come together. Instead, it's about establishing the foundation that will allow Tennessee to build something special throughout the season.

With so many new faces in Knoxville, Caldwell understands the importance of developing a culture that reflects her expectations for the program.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building a Culture From the Ground Up

One of the biggest challenges for any college basketball coach is bringing together players from different backgrounds and getting them to embrace a common goal.

However, Caldwell believes having an entirely new group provides an opportunity to establish expectations without players having to adjust from previous experiences within the program.

"I think when you are building a team at any time this time of year, it's really important to set your foundation, make sure you have your culture, make sure you really set your standard," Caldwell said.

That approach could prove valuable for Tennessee as the Lady Vols continue preparing for the upcoming season.

Rather than attempting to maintain an established identity, Caldwell has the opportunity to shape this team's mentality from the beginning.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks with Fatmata Janneh (44) during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caldwell Impressed With Players' Willingness to Learn

Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from Caldwell's comments is how receptive Tennessee's newcomers have been to coaching.

With a completely new roster, establishing relationships and earning trust are essential parts of the process.

"They've been great. They've done nothing but try to please our coaching staff and get it right," Caldwell said.

That willingness to embrace instruction could become one of Tennessee's greatest strengths.

Caldwell also emphasized that her players are motivated to improve, learn, and meet the expectations established by the coaching staff.

For a program with Tennessee's tradition, that commitment will be important as the Lady Vols work toward becoming a competitive team.

Mar 5, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell tails wot her tea, during a time out against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Fresh Start With High Expectations

Although there will undoubtedly be an adjustment period, Caldwell appears encouraged by what she has seen from her players.

The challenge now will be translating that enthusiasm and willingness to learn into consistent performances on the basketball court.

For Tennessee, success will require more than individual talent. Communication, accountability, and a shared understanding of Caldwell's system will be essential.

The Lady Vols might have an entirely different roster, but Caldwell's expectations remain centered on building the right foundation.

And judging by her early impressions, Tennessee's newcomers are embracing that challenge.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell laughs with Riley Makalusky (21) during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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