Standout Freshman Leaves Tennessee Basketball for Transfer Portal

Amari Evans is the newest name to enter the transfer portal from the Tennessee basketball program, which comes both as a shock and in a bad timeline, as many Tennessee basketball players have left the Vols.

Evans was a freshman and was one of the better players who remained on the Tennessee roster. This is a big blow for the Vols, as this will open up yet another position that the Vols will need to replace, as the Vols will look to get to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Here is more information about Evans and his 2025-2026 season, which looks to be his first and final season with Tennessee, according to utsports.com.

Amari Evans' 2025-2026

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) during a press conference ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images