Standout Freshman Leaves Tennessee Basketball for Transfer Portal
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Amari Evans is the newest name to enter the transfer portal from the Tennessee basketball program, which comes both as a shock and in a bad timeline, as many Tennessee basketball players have left the Vols.
Evans was a freshman and was one of the better players who remained on the Tennessee roster. This is a big blow for the Vols, as this will open up yet another position that the Vols will need to replace, as the Vols will look to get to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Here is more information about Evans and his 2025-2026 season, which looks to be his first and final season with Tennessee, according to utsports.com.
Amari Evans' 2025-2026
- Appeared in 35 games, including each of the final 29, and earned a pair of starts to close out SEC action.
- Averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 0.8 assists in 14.4 minutes per game, on 41.9 percent shooting.
- Tied for third on the team in both total steals (34) and games played.
- First—alone or with a teammate—player off the Tennessee bench on 13 occasions, co-second- most on the team.
- Led or co-led the Volunteers in steals 10 times, second-most on the roster, plus did so in blocks thrice, scoring twice and rebounding twice.
- Scored at least five points in 13 contests (eight in SEC play), reaching 14-plus thrice and eclipsing 20 once.
- Ranked co-third on the team with 10 multiple-steal performance (nine in SEC play) and placed second with six three-steal showings.
- Grabbed four-plus rebounds 14 times, with six-plus thrice (all in SEC play) and eight twice, as well as dished out multiple assists in seven affairs.
- One of just six SEC players—seven instances—all year to make at least seven field goals in a game without a miss, tying for the best mark by a Volunteer with a 7-of-7 ledger.
- Across the 18 contests in SEC play, averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 assists in 18.1 minutes per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor.
- Posted six points, five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in the Round of 64 triumph against Miami (OH) (3/20/26) in his NCAA Tournament debut.
- Set career highs in points (24), made field goals (nine), made free throws (four) and free-throw attempts (seven) in the regular season finale versus No. 24/22 Vanderbilt (3/7/26), plus grabbed six rebound and tied his career bests in both steals (three) and minutes (32).
- Making his first collegiate start in the triumph at South Carolina (3/3/26), produced seven points, three rebounds, a career-high-tying three steals, two assists and one block in a career-best 32 minutes.
- Scored seven points and tied a career high with eight rebounds, including a career-best five on the offensive end, in a then-career-high 28 minutes against No. 17/18 Alabama (2/28/26).
- Posted five points, three rebounds and a block at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26), sealing the four-point victory with a rebound and free throw in the final three seconds.
- Stuffed the stat sheet with six points, a career-best eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in the triumph over Auburn (1/31/26), earning a then-career-high 24 minutes of court time.
- Scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting versus Kentucky (1/17/26), adding three rebounds and a block.
- Led the team with a then-career-best 16 points in a then-career-high 23 minutes on 7-of-7 shooting at No. 18 Arkansas (1/3/26), becoming just the 16th Division I freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26) to make seven-plus field goals without a miss on the road against a Power Five foe, including the first since Creighton's Frederick King (12/16/22) and only the second—the other is Florida's Andrew Nembhard (2/16/19)—from the SEC.
- Set a then-career highs in rebounds (five), made 3-pointers (two) and blocks (one), then-career highs in points (14), made field goals (five) and minutes (13) versus South Carolina State (12/31/25), plus tied his top mark in assists (two) and missed just one field-goal attempt.
- Produced six points, three rebounds and a co-team-high three steals, the latter mark a new top total, against Gardner-Webb (12/21/25).
- Scored seven points on a perfect 3-of-3 field-goal clip, including knocking down his first collegiate 3-pointer, in the win versus No. 11 Louisville (12/16/25).
- Grabbed four rebounds in just six minutes action at Syracuse (12/2/25) in his first road game as a collegian.
- Pulled down four rebounds in 12 minutes of action in the win over Rutgers (11/24/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship opener.
- Logged one assist and one rebound in his college debut against Mercer (11/3/25) to open the season.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_