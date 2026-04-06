Tennessee Basketball Star J.P. Estrella Announces Plan to Enter Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have now lost another player to the transfer portal. The Vols are now losing one of their biggest stars on the roster. The Vols are losing big man J.P. Estrella, who is fresh off his best season with the Vols.

Estrella is fresh off a season, which he finished with an average of 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This leaves the Vols with a huge hole to fill in the transfer portal, as he was easily one of the better big men on the roster.

He left a message on the decision to transfer.

"After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, Thave made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. My time as a Vol over the past three years has meant more to me than I can put into words, and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I've built here. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Vol Nation for the constant love, support, and belief in me. While this decision wasn't easy, I'm excited and hopeful for what the next chapter holds."

Here is more about Estrella, and what he did in the 2025-2026 season, according to utsports.com.

J.P Estrella's 2025-2025

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) celebrates with forward J.P. Estrella (13) in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images