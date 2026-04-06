Tennessee Basketball Star J.P. Estrella Announces Plan to Enter Transfer Portal
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The Tennessee Volunteers have now lost another player to the transfer portal. The Vols are now losing one of their biggest stars on the roster. The Vols are losing big man J.P. Estrella, who is fresh off his best season with the Vols.
Estrella is fresh off a season, which he finished with an average of 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This leaves the Vols with a huge hole to fill in the transfer portal, as he was easily one of the better big men on the roster.
He left a message on the decision to transfer.
"After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, Thave made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. My time as a Vol over the past three years has meant more to me than I can put into words, and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I've built here. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Vol Nation for the constant love, support, and belief in me. While this decision wasn't easy, I'm excited and hopeful for what the next chapter holds."
Here is more about Estrella, and what he did in the 2025-2026 season, according to utsports.com.
J.P Estrella's 2025-2025
- Recorded 10 points, making all four of his field goals and both his free throws, in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 triumph over No. 9/8 Virginia (3/22/26), adding five rebounds.
- Became the 15th Volunteer—21st occurrence—with an NCAA Tournament double-double, amassing 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Round of 64 win versus Miami (OH) (3/20/26), adding a career-best two steals.
- Finished with 12 points and six rebounds in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against No. 22 Vanderbilt (3/13/26), plus made all four his free throws.
- Amassed 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a co-game-best 10 rebounds, good for his second straight 20-point performance and fourth-career double-double (first in SEC play), against No. 24/22 Vanderbilt (3/7/26) to end the regular season.
- Finished one shy of his career high in scoring and made field goals by scoring 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the victory at South Carolina (3/3/26), adding seven rebounds and a co-career-best three assists.
- Amassed 12 points and six rebounds versus No. 17/18 Alabama (2/28/26), adding one block.
- Did not play against Oklahoma (2/18/26) or at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26) due to left foot soreness.
- Put up 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with a co-game-high nine rebounds in the victory against LSU (2/14/26).
- Produced 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-best three blocks in the win at Mississippi State (2/11/26), finishing 6-of-7 at the line to set a career high in makes and tie his top mark in attempts.
- Notched 11 points and eight rebounds at Kentucky (2/7/26).
- Totaled 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds in the victory over Ole Miss (2/3/26).
- Notched 17 points and nine rebounds, including a career-high-tying seven on the offensive end, in the overtime victory at Georgia (1/28/26), tying his second-best collegiate totals in scoring and made field goals, while playing a then-career-best 31 minutes.
- Registered 11 points, a game-best six rebounds and then-career highs in free throws both made (five) and attempted (six) in the victory against Texas (1/6/25).
- Logged nine points and four rebounds in just 11 minutes in the SEC opener at No. 18 Arkanas (1/3/26), connecting on all three of his field goals and both his free throws.
- Produced a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against South Carolina State (12/31/25), shooting 6-of-9 from the field, grabbing a career-best seven boards on the offensive end and tying a career high with three assists.
- Put up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and two assists, against Gardner-Webb (12/21/25).
- Did not play at Syracuse (12/2/25) due to a right ankle injury sustained in the previous game versus Kansas (11/26/25).
- Put up 10 points on 4-of-4 field-goal shooting in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place game versus Kansas (11/26/25).
- Scored eight points, making all three of his field goals—including the go-ahead basket to give the team a lead it would not concede—and both his free throws, in the triumph versus No. 3/2 Houston (11/25/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, adding five rebounds.
- Returned to the floor with a 10-point performance against Rutgers (11/24/25) in the first game of the Players Era Men's Championship, shooting 4-of-4 at the line to set a then-career high in makes.
- Did not play against Tennessee State (11/20/25) due to a left knee injury sustained in the final minutes of the first half of the prior game versus against Rice (11/17/25).
- Posted a third straight career-best point total and second consecutive double-double with a game-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 10 rebounds versus North Florida (11/12/25), becoming the fourth SEC player—fifth instance—in the last six years (2020-26) with 11-plus makes on fewer than 15 attempts and 10-plus rebounds, joining Jonas Aidoo (2/14/24), Tolu Smith III (twice) and Oscar Tshiebwe (11/16/21).
- Produced his first double-double with a then-career-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, good for a new top mark in makes, and career-best 11 rebounds against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), adding a career-high three assists in a then-career-best 20 minutes.
- Returned to action in the season opener versus Mercer (11/3/25) and scored a then-career-high 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting, also setting a then-career best in made field goals, plus tied his top mark with five rebounds.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_