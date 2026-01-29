Tennessee Basketball Outlasts Georgia Bulldogs in Overtime Thriller on the Road

The Tennessee Volunteers earned a thrilling overtime victory in Athens on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tennessee Volunteers earned another victory on the hardwood this evening as they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on the road in an overtime thriller in Athens. The final score of the contest was 86-85.

First Half Recap

The Volunteers got off to a fast-tempo start, which allowed them to complete four of their first six shots of the contest. However, a pair of threes allowed for the Dawgs to remain within striking distance. After five minutes of play, the Vols found themselves with a 10-8 lead.

Despite a strong performance on the glass, Georgia's defense was able to continue to block shots, which resulted in the Volunteers trailing 20-17 about midway through the first half. Georgia's consistent three-point shooting in the first half would continue to provide issues for the Vols throughout the first half.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first half, Tennessee faced its largest deficit of the half and was in major need of some offensive production, despite dominating in rebounds for both the offensive and defensive sides of the glass.

The Vols' offensive struggles continued, unfortunately, as a buzzer-beater shot from Georgia would provide the Dawgs a six-point lead heading into the half.

Second Half Recap

Tennessee was able to score the first points of the second half, as the Vols were able to continue to take advantage of their strong offensive rebounding. Unfortunately for Tennessee, Georgia's offense continued its efficiency, which helped the Dawgs maintain a two-score lead five minutes into the half.

Tennessee's dominance on the offensive glass began to wear down the Bulldogs, however, and the Vols were able to take a lead with about 13 minutes remaining in the half. But similar to the first 20 minutes of play, Georgia's shooting from beyond the arc allowed for the Dawgs to maintain within striking distance.

After a handful of lead changes and a back-and-forth affair, Tennessee's style of play began to take over, as the Vols reached a six-point lead. Which was their biggest of the contest up to that point.

With just under four minutes remaining in the contest, Tennessee looked to hold onto its three-point lead and leave Athens with a win. Georgia would refuse to be put away, though. As the Vols lead shrunk to just a point with a minute left.

A shot clock violation by the Volunteers provided Georgia with a chance to take the lead with just 29 seconds remaining. The Vols' defense stood tall, and the Dawgs immediately fouled to send Tennessee to the line.

A Georgia basket would tie the game at 74 each with just over three seconds remaining. Tennessee's buzzer beat should would just barely miss and the game would go to overtime.

Overtime Recap

Georgia opened up the overtime period with two missed free throws, which allowed the Vols to quickly take a lead. The Dawgs' cold streak would continue throughout the period, as Tennessee took a six-point lead with just two minutes remaining.

Much like the first 40 minutes of regulation, however, the Dawgs refused to be put away, and the score was 82-80 with just over 30 seconds left. Georgia's last-minute push would fall just short and the Vols would leave Athens with a victory.

The Volunteers will return to action on Saturday, January 31st, as they host the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off for this game is currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be made available on ESPN.