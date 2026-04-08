Tennessee Basketball Player Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal and Will Return

Tennessee basketball player Troy Henderson has now withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to play basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2026. This is huge news after the Vols lost multiple players in the last week to the transfer portal, including guard Amari Evans.

The reason is unclear why he made this decision, but it does come as a bit of a shock. This is great news for the Vols, who will now look to build their roster back up.

Here is more information about Henderson and his 2025-2026 season, according to utsports.com.

Troy Henderson's 2025-2026

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Gavin Paull (R) and guard Troy Henderson (L) walk off the court together after a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images