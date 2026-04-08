Tennessee Basketball Player Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal and Will Return
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Tennessee basketball player Troy Henderson has now withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to play basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2026. This is huge news after the Vols lost multiple players in the last week to the transfer portal, including guard Amari Evans.
The reason is unclear why he made this decision, but it does come as a bit of a shock. This is great news for the Vols, who will now look to build their roster back up.
Here is more information about Henderson and his 2025-2026 season, according to utsports.com.
Troy Henderson's 2025-2026
- Appeared in 28 games, including 14 of the final 17 SEC affairs, two of which he missed due to injury.
- Registered 49 points (1.8 per game), 29 assists, 12 rebounds and 11 steals across 194 minutes (6.9 per game) of floor time.
- Compiled a stellar 4.14 assist-to-turnover ratio, as he gave the ball away just seven times.
- Tied for fourth on the team with 15 made 3-pointers and tied for fifth (min. 15 3PA) with a 33.3 percent 3-point clip.
- First—alone or with a teammate—player off the Tennessee bench three times.
- Co-led the team in assists and steals once apiece, both in the second game of the season.
- Scored at least five points five times and had multiple assists six times, with five-plus twice.
- Hit multiple 3-pointers in four contests to rank fifth on the roster, plus logged multiple steals in four outings and grabbed five rebounds once.
- Made his NCAA Tournament debut in the Round of 64 victory against Miami (OH) (3/20/26).
- Scored five points, made his lone 3-point attempt and notched one steal in the win at Mississippi State (2/11/26).
- Did not play at No. 17 Alabama (1/24/26) or at Georgia (1/28/26) due to a left shoulder injury sustained in practice.
- Notched eight points and two steals in a career-high 22 minutes in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M (1/13/26), plus hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:25 left in regulation.
- Set a new career high with six assists, while committing zero turnovers, in just nine minutes of action versus South Carolina State (12/31/25).
- Scored a career-best nine points on 3-of-5 long-range shooting against Gardner-Webb (12/21/25) to set new highs in points, made field goals and made 3-pointers.
- Dished out a co-game-high five assists against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), becoming the first Tennessee freshman to reach that mark with no turnovers since Kennedy Chandler on 3/13/22 in the SEC Tournament title game, plus added three points and a co-team-best two steals.
- Made his collegiate debut in the season opener versus Mercer (11/3/25), finishing with six points, two assists and a 2-of-3 long-range clip.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_