Tennessee Basketball Players J.P. Estrella and Amaree Abram Reflect on 99-66 Win Over North Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has moved to 3-0 after a 99-66 win over visiting North Florida on Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
The win is the second widest margin of victory for the Vols so far this season. Last Saturday's win has been the biggest point differential with a final score of 95-56.
Following the contest, a pair of Vol basketball players; J.P. Estrella and Amaree Abram would join the media to revisit the third (consecutive) win of the season.
J.P. Estrella on Message from Rick Barnes
"Yeah, um, we were trying to run a play, and I didn't hear it. He was trying to give me the ball. I was just you know, running our normal offense, and he's like you know, get to the spot. I was like alright, got to the spot, and got the bucket. Yeah, he was just yelling at me to make sure that we run the offense right because I mean, I just didn't hear him, so I just got to be more locked in," Estrella explains to the media.
Despite Estrella self-analyzing that he needs to be more locked in, Rick Barnes bragged a bit on Estrella during his media availability on Wednesday night after defeating North Florida.
"Well, I think, yeah, I don't think we're surprised because we've told him from the time, the day we recruited him what we thought he could be. We do think as a staff the last two weeks (that) his mindeset has changed. I mean, they're missing a year. We knew that would take a little bit of time, but he's gotten so much better with his focus in his practice. I don't think there's any secret to this game. It's a game of habit. It's a major mindset game and he's been able to carry over into the games what he's been able to do in practice the last couple of weeks," Barnes detailed.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from J.P. Estrella and Amaree Abram after the dominating 99-66 win over North Florida.
