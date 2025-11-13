Tennessee Basketball Defeats North Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers played their very first game of the week after playing their first two games of the season just a week ago. The Tennessee Vols finished last week with two wins, which led to the Vols to being dropped in the rankings. This is due to their weak performance in the first game of the season, as they defeated Mercer, but simply didn't look like a top-18 team in the nation. This quickly changed in the second game of the season, which the Tennessee Vols looked better in, but that wasn't enough for the Vols to be able to keep their ranking.
This was the first game that the Tennessee Vols had the No. 20 ranking to their name, and may very well be the last, as this was the lone game for the men's team this week before they receive what they hope to be a boost in their rankings, although the season is young.
Tennessee played in what many called the Chaz Lanier classic, as the Tennessee Vols played against North Florida, who is the team that former Tennessee guard Lanier transferred from. This is a game that the Vols were expected to win by a lot, and that was the case, as they walked away with what would be a blowout victory. The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a win that finalized as a score of 99-66 in favor of the big orange.
Tennessee finished strong in the paint, which is something that was a point of emphasis, as they really seen a lot of success out of the big men, especially J.P. Estrella, who had a career high night. The Tennessee Volunteers still had some rough spots, but they also played this game without one of their star guards, as they were without Bishop Boswell, who is out with an injury, and remains to be day-to-day.
The Vols were forced to use more of their guards in this one, as they saw some good out of their guards, but they will need some improvements as well. They saw some movement with Amari Evans, who got some reasonable minutes in the game, which is something that has been a talking point, but of course you star guard is and will almost always be Ja'Kobi Gillespie. The Vols will be back in action again sooner than later, as they will be back in action for another non-conference matchup next week.