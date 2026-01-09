Highly-Ranked Penn State Defensive Lineman Transfers to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are continuing to recruit out of the portal heavily, and they have been on a roller coaster that continues to be a bumpy ride both up and down. They have missed on a lot of guys, but they just landed their highest-rated portal addition of the class thus far.

Xavier Gilliam is the player who has announced that he is committing to the Tennessee program, as he said he would join the Volunteers from Penn State. This is the same school that three of the coaches came from. Those three coaches are Andrew Jackson, Anthony Poindexter, and Jim Knowles.

Here is what the Vols are getting out of their newest commit, as his production at Penn State has been minimal, but he was a star in high school. The Penn State website provided a breakdown.

High School

Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played at Quince Orchard High School for head coach John Kelley...Was a three-year letterman...Played a Wilde Lake High School from 2020-22 for head coach Brian Henderson...Led the Cougars to an 11-1 record as a senior...Named first-team All-Metro in 2023...Was a first-team All-Howard County selection in 2022 and 2023 as a defensive tackle...Tabbed Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 in 2022...As a senior, collected 42 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks...As a junior, tallied 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass breakup...Secured 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick as a sophomore...Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals...Ranked as the No. 18 defensive tackle and No. 8 prospect in Maryland by ESPN...Tabbed as the No. 13 prospect in Maryland by 247Sports and No. 15 player in the state by On3...Also played baseball and basketball at Wilde Lake, earning first-team all-county honors in 2021...In basketball, was second-team all-county as a sophomore and first-team all-county as a junior, helping Wilde Lake to county and regional championships."

The website would then go into detail about his personal life.

"Full name is Xavier Harold Gilliam...Son of Cecil and Katia Gilliam...Has two brothers, Kacey and Cecil...Father, Cecil, played football at Morgan State (1996-97)...Uncle, Sean McNeely, played basketball at McDaniel College (2003-05)...Cousin, Kelvin Gilliam, is a defensive lineman at Oklahoma...Great Uncle, Mahlon Duckett, played baseball for the Philadelphia Stars and Homestead Grays (1940-50)...Hobbies include working out, spending time with his brothers and watching TV...Intends to major in business...Wants to become a coach."

