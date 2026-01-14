Tennessee Basketball Picks Up HUGE Double-Overtime Victory Over Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers played another contest on Tuesday, as they were back into league play, which is how it will be until they play in the March Madness tournament. Those who watch basketball understand that, similar to the football side of things, the Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the SEC are dominant in basketball.

This has been a down year for the Vols, but even in the down year, there have been some things to like. The Vols have a lot of talented players, and it showed in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies. The game tipped off at 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday, which was also played in the Food City Center as part of one of the Vols' home SEC games this season. The Vols playing against the Aggies was quite difficult at times, especially when it came to them trying to score the ball, as this game felt a bit frustrating to watch for most of the contest.

Tennessee Wins in Double Overtime

Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) dribbles the ball in front of Texas A&M guard Jacari Lane (5) during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final score of the contest was 87-82 in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers, who picked up their 12th win of the season. The Vols went to double-overtime for the first time in the past decade.

The star for the Tennessee Volunteers was definitely Nate Ament, who finished the contest with 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. He did finish the game with a total of four turnovers, which you would want to change, but his good outweighed the bad.

Tennessee finished the game with solid ball movement, but they shot themselves in the foot plenty. throughout the contest.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies, they finished the game with a lot of attempted shots behind the line. One of the better players in the game overall is Jacari Lane. Lane is one of the better players who finished with 20 points and nine assists. He was arguably the best player in the game as a whole and is someone who has the chance to become very good down the line.

The next game for the Tennessee Volunteers will be played in Knoxville, but they will be taking the court against their biggest basketball rivals. They will be playing against the Kentucky Wildcats, who will likely enter the game as the underdogs following an up-and-down season thus far. This is a game that the Vols will want to win more than almost any game they will have.

