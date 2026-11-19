Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes announced Thursday the signing of North Idaho College forward Aly Toure.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound native of Kati, Mali, will arrive in Knoxville for the 2027-28 season with three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are pleased to welcome Aly to Vol Nation,” Barnes said. “He is such a good fit for our program and is so excited about the opportunity to make an impact here on Rocky Top. It is important to have people in your program who truly want to be part of it and there is no doubt Aly fits the bill.”

Toure did a lot with limited minutes as a freshman in 2025-26. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 13.6 minutes per game and shot 62.5 percent (85-of-136) from the floor. His work on the offensive glass stood out most. He grabbed 70 offensive rebounds, and his 46 in conference play ranked second in the league.

our first signing in the Class of 2027 — Aly Toure is officially a Volunteer 🔏



📏 6-8 | 260 lbs

🏀 Forward

🇲🇱 Kati, Mali (North Idaho College)



read more → https://t.co/TRFKxJyuhP pic.twitter.com/b8SsCKgQi6 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 19, 2026

He made a great impression immediately, posting 20 points and 18 rebounds in his college debut against Casper College. He finished the year with four double-doubles and three 20-point games, and that rebounding production is a big part of what drew Barnes to him.

“On the court, he is a big-time athlete, with great length and physical tools,” Barnes said. “Aly has superb hands and rebounds the ball at an excellent clip. Beyond that, he possesses impressive toughness and resiliency. Aly has tremendous upside and we are confident he will really improve over the course of his time at Tennessee.”

This season, he has started three of North Idaho’s four games and is averaging 6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Wasatch Academy center Aly Toure (13) against Link Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before college, he played at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, where he helped the team win the Nike EYBL Scholastic regular season title. He also drew interest from Gonzaga, Kentucky, Mississippi State, UC Santa Barbara and Utah Valley before picking Tennessee.

The signing is a rare one for Barnes. Toure is only the third junior college scholarship recruit to sign with Tennessee during his tenure, joining Ray Kasongo and Chris Darrington. Tennessee has had 32 junior college transfers overall, a group that includes All-Americans Garland “Mule” O’Shields and Austin “Red” Robbins.

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