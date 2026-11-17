Tennessee forward Braedan Lue sees defense and rebounding as his path to more minutes. Ahead of the Vols’ matchup with Michigan State, he discussed his chemistry with Tennessee’s other frontcourt players, the offensive rebounds the Vols gave up against Tennessee State and how the team has responded in practice. Rick Barnes has a big early season test on Tuesday. Here is wat Lue had to say to the media on Monday.

On how his game has grown early in the season

“I feel like I’ve been getting better all year with just playing hard and worrying about the things that involves with winning, like guarding and rebounding and stuff like that. So I feel like as long as I keep doing that, I can find my way on the court.”

On building chemistry with Terrence

“Every day in practice, we just keep building our chemistry every day, and we got to just play that last Friday.”

On playing physically and attacking the rim

“Yeah, I do. I feel like I’m a aggressive player. I’m best when I get to the rim and stuff like that. And so, yeah, I feel like I got to showcase that as well.”

On his dunks against Tennessee State

“It felt pretty good. I had some people at the game too. So, yeah, it felt good doing that in front of them.”

On the connection with Miles Rubin

“We’ve been working on trying to get some post-to-post action, and to finally do it in game, it felt pretty good.”

On giving up offensive rebounds against Tennessee State

“We gave up a lot of rebounds, offensive rebounds last Friday. So we all know that’s unacceptable, and that’s not what we do. So we just got to keep working at it every day. And we know we can’t win some games that we want to win if that keeps on happening. So we just got to keep getting better at it.”

On carrying practice intensity into games

“It’s going to take time. … It’s coming real soon because we keep working every day. So we just got to keep playing games and keep getting better. But I would say we turned it up a notch these last couple days.”

On the standard in practice



“We always been pretty intense at practice, but I guess you could say it’s being held to a higher standard.”





On vocal leadership among teammates

“We have a lot of vocal leaders on the team. … We all just kind of chip in and get feedback on what we need to get better at.”

On Tennessee’s confidence heading into Michigan State

“We always head into the game with high confidence. We know we got to work on and we know who we’re playing. We’re playing a really good team, so we just got to come ready to play and bring what we’ve been doing at practice into the games.”

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