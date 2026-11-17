The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans have the best win of the 2026-27 college basketball season, as they upset the Duke Blue Devils last week at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Now, Tom Izzo’s club has a chance to pick up another win on the road against a top-25 team when it takes on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night. Rick Barnes’ squad is off to a 3-0 start, but this is the first game it will play this season against a Power Four opponent.

The Volunteers have wins over Wofford, Radford and Tennessee State, yet they rank 36th in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings. The Spartans, on the other hand, are a top-five team after beating Duke, ranking 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Izzo has tested his team early in the 2026-27 season with the Duke and Tennessee matchups, and the Spartans have won all three games they’ve played against mid-major programs by 30 or more points.

So, it makes sense that they’re favored on the road against a Tennessee team that is coming off a five-point win at home against Tennessee State.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction as these two top-15 programs square off for an early-season matchup.

Michigan State vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State -3.5 (-105)

Tennessee +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Michigan State: -175

Tennessee: +145

Total

151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Michigan State vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Michigan State record: 4-0

Tennessee record: 3-0

Michigan State vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr., Guard, Michigan State

Junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is taking another step forward in the 2026-27 season for Izzo’s club.

The Michigan State star is averaging 16.8 points, 10.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3. If Fears’ 3-point shot comes around, he’s easily one of the most dynamic guards in the country.

Against Duke, Fears had 18 points and 11 dimes, and he’ll look to captain this Michigan State offense again on Tuesday night. The Spartans are No. 10 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency in the 2026-27 season.

While Tennessee is a top-25 team at the moment, this is an easier matchup than facing a Duke team that is No. 2 in KenPom’s latest rankings.

Michigan State vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

There’s just no way that bettors should be taking the Volunteers to win this game – even at home.

Tennessee ranks outside the top 25 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and adjusted offensive efficiency, and it barely held on to beat Tennessee State – at home – it’s last time out.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have crushed inferior opponents and played in one of the toughest environments in college basketball and beat a national title contender in Duke.

Michigan State has a lot of veterans on this team alongside Fears, and Izzo should have his team ready to play in a key road matchup.

I’ll lay the points with this spread set just outside a possession on Tuesday.

Pick: Michigan State -3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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