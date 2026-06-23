Three Elite Fits for Tennessee Basketball's Nate Ament Ahead of the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is here, as there is one player who is expected to be drafted from the Tennessee basketball program on the first day of the two-day event. That player is forward Nate Ament. Ament was exceptional last season, as he is set to become one of the best players in this class, and is one of the players with the highest ceiling as the draft begins.

While Ament could fit on almost any team, there are three teams that seem to be the best fit when entering the day. Here are the three teams that he fits in the best.

Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The first team that comes to mind when it comes to the NBA Draft is the Milwaukee Bucks, as they have the chance to get exactly who they need to replace Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the trade, the Bucks received a haul for their star, as they received the No. 13 pick to pair with the No. 10 pick, along with receiving other selections, Tyler Hero, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis.

This leaves the Bucks with an obvious and needed replacement at the three and the four due to the departure of Antetokounmpo. This is where Ament fits the best, and will likely be an immediate starter with the chance of pushing for the rookie of the year award in his first season in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks

May 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg is interviewed before the start of the 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are in a great spot to take Ament, as they currently sit at the No. 9 selection in the NBA Draft, which would mean that they could draft the one player they know they need the most. The Mavericks have been struggling, but with a great selection last season, they have hopes that they are one major offseason away.

Drafting Ament to pair him with Cooper Flagg is a great idea, as they would complement each other very well, and both players would have the chance to turn the Mavericks around and into what we all know they can be after making one of the worst trades in NBA history.

Oklahoma City Thunder

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the talented prospect from the Tennessee basketball program begins to slip in this year's NBA Draft, I do believe he will be taken no later than the No. 12 selection in this event. The Thunder have one of the better rosters in the NBA, as they are fresh off a semi-finals run.

With teh addition of Ament, it would be clear that they would be adding a player who can contribute at an early age, but also someone that they can be patient with. Ament would have the chance to be another key part of the success that the Thunder have.

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