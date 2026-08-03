Tennessee Basketball Lands College Basketball Transfer Portal Addition After Recent NCAA Changes

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in search of their next addition to the college basketball roster, despite having a great off-season filled with tons of additions made through the college basketball transfer portal. The main position the Vols were looking for was center, and luckily for the program, that is exactly what they got.

Tennessee Basketball Lands Jalen Washington

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) shoots over Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols landed Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington, who is now eligible after the new changes that the NCAA made to eligibility. Washington will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Vols, as he is entering what is his "fifth year" will be after the major five-for-five changes that were made.

Last season, he finished with an average of 8.9 points per game as a big man, which is key to the success that is needed for the Vols. Luckily for the Vols, they are also getting someone who is aggressive in the paint, as the Tennessee Vols' newest addition finished last season with an average of 5.6 rebounds, along with an average of 1.3 blocks. His aggressive defensive nature also allows him to average nearly three fouls in 20 minutes of play, which leaves many to believe that he will play an aggressive rotational role for the Tennessee Vols this upcoming basketball season.

Tennessee could use all the help it could get at the center and power forward positions, as most of the talent that they added was guards, which leaves room for growth from the big men this season. Keep an eye out for the big men in 2026, as Washingtona nd the remainder of the roster have the chance to be the determining factor of where the Vols will actually finish this season.

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