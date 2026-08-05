Three Tennessee Football Offseason Additions Set for a Massive Season

The Tennessee Volunteers made a plethora of moves during the offseason, ranging from coaching impact to players on the field. When it comes to the players in specific, many will make an impact this season, but these three I am confident will have a massive 2026 campaign.

Qua Moss - Defensive Back Transfer From Kansas State

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (19) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Qua Moss is joining this roster as a transfer from Kansas State and will be the next starting nickel for the Tennessee Vols, in my opinion. He is someone who is aggressive at the line of scrimmage when needed, but his man coverage allows him to play off the line of scrimmage rather than only being able to jam slot receivers.

He has had some experience playing safety, but recently the talented defensive back has made some headlines, adding weight and building to his frame, which leaves no doubt in my mind that he will be the nickel the Vols have desperately needed.

TK Keys - Five-Star Wide Receiver Addition

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (80) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most obvious choice to add to this list is the five-star wide receiver out of Mississippi. TK Keys is an electric player at many different levels, as he can be the physical guy when needed, but he is also a shifty route runner who can create space. He is a great player and someone who won't be able to stay off the field.

One could argue that Keys may be the third starter in the wide receiver room come game one, but if he isn't by the first week, there is nearly a 100% chance that he will find his way to a starting role before the season comes to a close.

Jordan Norman - EDGE Transfer from Tulane

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (93) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before the spring kicked off, many would have been talking about Chaz Coleman in this spot. However, now that Coleman is no longer with the team, it is safe to say that Jordan Norman is set perfectly to be one of the key contributors on this Jim Knowles-led defense. Norman has been a star in the past for Tulane, and will be taking a major jump up moving to the SEC, but his physicality off the edge allows reason to believe he is set for a major season.

Norman finished the spring game as my personal MVP, and he is the one player I am the most excited about in the EDGE room this season.

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