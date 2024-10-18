WATCH: Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht Scores 20-Straight Points for LA Lakers
Tennessee's Dalton Knecht scored 20-straight point for the Los Angeles Lakers.
While college football is the main event right now outside of maybe the NFL regular season, the NBA regular season and the college basketball regular season is nearing its return. NBA teams are in the midst of preseason games right now and it gives rookies and players a chance to get acclimated to being on the court again. One rookie certainly looks like he has already acclimated to the big stage as he scored 20-straight points for the Los Angeles Lakers last night.
Former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht was drafted by the Lakers in the first round witht the 17th overall pick. Many thought he would be a top-end lottery pick but instead he slipped in the draft. Well, last night he might have proven that was a massive mistake. Knecht finished the game with 32 minutes played off of the bench, 35 points, two blocks, seven rebounds, 8/13 from three and 10/18 from the floor. At one point in the game, Knecht scored 20-straight points for the Lakers.
Knecht is coming off a phenomenal year for the Vols, averaging 21.7 points a game. He was the SEC Player of the Year and had All-American honors while leading Tennessee to the Elite 8.
