Who Tennessee Basketball Plays Next in March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a major victory against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet Sixteen, as this was a game that showcased the Vols' offensive talent. They were victorious in the contest, as the final score was 76-62. This was a game where they had no choice but to face pressure, and they got the most of the Cyclones, who were one of the better defensive teams entering the game. This was a game where the Vols turned the ball over a ton, but in the end, that didn't matter, as some big-time performances from Nate Ament, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Felix Okpara wheeled the Vols across the finish line.

The Vols will now move on to the Elite Eight. This is the third straight season that the Vols made the Elite Eight, but the big glaring stat that has many concerned is that the Vols have never made the Final Four. The Vols have lost every Elite Eight game that they have played, including their game last season against a very tough Houston Cougars team. This team dominated the Vols, and they will hope to get the best of the team that they play this weekend.

Tennessee Basketball's Next March Madness Opponent

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes speaks with Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee will be playing against the Michigan Wolverines, who is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. These two teams are the final teams left in the tournament, and both teams will look to dance longer as the Final Four approaches. This game is paired with the Arizona and Purdue game, which is being played on Saturday, so the winner of the Tennessee and Michigan game will already know who they will be playing against in the next round.

The Wolverines won on Friday night before the Vols took the court, as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. This team is one of the better defensive teams in the country, but where they get their wins is on the offensive side of the ball. This is how they were able to get the best of the Crimson Tide, who is also one of the better teams in the country when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

The Wolverines will be the favorite entering this contest, but the Vols have been the underdog in many games that they have won this season, including the game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Vols will look to punch their ticket to the Final Four, but the path to do so isn't the easiest.