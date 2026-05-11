Priority Target for Tennessee Football Commits to The Vols Biggest Rival

Tennessee has missed on one of their top targets throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Vols missed on arguably their biggest linebacker target in the cycle, as they have officially missed on Kenneth Simon.

Simon is the son of former Tennessee Volunteers' football player Kevin Simon, who was a linebacker for the Vols and would later be drafted in the 2006 NFL Draft. 20 years later, and the Vols had the chance to land one of their top targets, but he ultimately decided to commit to what many would label as the biggest rival for the Tennessee Volunteers. That team, being the Alabama Crimson Tide, did enough to land him.

This miss is one that stings, but on the bright side, the Vols do have some solid young linebackers. Even with that being the case, it is no secret that Simon was the top target for the Vols at the position, and the Vols will likely continue to recruit him even though he announced that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. This exact situation happened when the Vols were able to flip Jaedon Harmon away from the Crimson Tide two seasons ago, as well as when the Vols were continuing to push for Tristen Keys.

Simon is by far one of the better linebackers in the class of 2027, which is something that Andrew Ivins discussed in an honest evaluation of the talented prospect out of Brentwood Academy High School in Nashville, Tennessee, just a couple of hours away from the Tennessee Volunteers program in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kenneth Simon Gets Evaluated by Andrew Ivins

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) gets in position against Ensworth during the third quarter at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs.

-Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

-Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.

-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.

-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.

-Dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and bend.

-Will need to add mass based on Navy All-American Bowl measurements (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), but is the son of a former NFL defender.

-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass.

The Vols will now turn their focus on the remainder of their recruiting targets.