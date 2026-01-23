Will Tennessee Men's Basketball Play Against Charles Bediako?

The Tennessee Volunteers are in a bit of a unique situation as they enter the weekend to play against one of their biggest rivals in college basketball. The Vols are fresh off a week-long break, and they will be back in action against the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program on Saturday.

The Tennessee Vols will be entering this game with a 12-6 record following their most recent defeat against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats defeated the Vols after the Vols led for nearly the whole contest. The comeback stunned the Vols inside the Food City Center, which was the contest that moved the Vols out of the top-25 for the first time in years. Tennessee is expected to have some fire as they enter this game when they take on a team that will have a new weapon to use.

Alabama Gets Some Good But Controversial News

Oct 2, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bediako (27) poses for photos during media day in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter this game with Charles Bediako. Bediako is a former Alabama Crimson Tide center who was recently granted eligibility despite being in the G-League. For those who don't understand what this means, the NBA is the primary league for basketball players leaving the college scene to become pros. The league for developing prospects (typically the later picks and undrafted free agents is the G-League. Bediako has already been back with the team and is expected to see the court.

Bediako has spent time with multiple G-League teams, including having an initial two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite playing for the G-League, Bediako never played in the NBA, which is why he is eligible for return. Fans were quick to express their feelings on the situation, as many believe that this is just another absurd example of the loopholes in the set of rules for the NCAA.

According to Bama On3 , Nate Oats also commented on the situation and backed the decision for Bediako to play basketball for the Crimson Tide. Here is what he has to say.

“Since the NCAA has already allowed professionals to play … you tell me how I’m supposed to not support Charles and the team when he’s been told he’s able to play?"

The Vols will enter this game as an underdog, but a win on the road could be what this Rick Barnes-led program needs to give them a spark. Tennessee will look to find success through Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, but all eyes will be on the former G-League big man.

