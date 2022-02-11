Highlights From Tennessee's Big Road Win Over Mississippi State

The No. 19 Tennessee Vols took care of business on the road Wednesday night with a nine-point win over conference foe Mississippi State to make it six consecutive conference wins.

Junior guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James continued his four-game hot streak with another double-digit outing, co-leading the Orange and White with 18 points.

Kennedy Chandler was the other Vol to post 18, as the freshman looked incredible in Starkville recording five steals and four rebounds in his all-around effort.

James has 63 points in his last four outings. The only other time the South Carolina native has had a four-game stretch of recording double digit points in each game, he was a freshman and only scored 47 during the stretch.

James, Chandler and fellow guards Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi, who also had respectable road outings, highlight the Vols' Starkville highlight reel.

(Watch below)

Tennessee is on the hottest streak they've been on this season, and Rick Barnes' squad will look to 'keep pushin' P' when they host Vanderbilt on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.

