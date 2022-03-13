Just In: Vols NCAA Tournament Seed Announced

Now that conference tournaments have been completed, Selection Sunday began at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, with the men's tournament bracket being announced first.

The 2022 SEC Tournament Champions in the Tennessee Volunteers come in as a No. 3 seed in the South region in the March Madness bracket. The Vols will play No. 14 Longwood in the Round of 64 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Vols first-round opponent, Longwood, holds a 26-6 (15-1 Big South) record heading into the Big Dance. The Lancers won the Big South conference on Sunday with a 79-58 win over Winthrop.

On the other side of Tennessee and Longwood's game, No. 6 Colorado St. and No. 11 Michigan will face off in Indianapolis. Arizona comes in as the No. 1 seed in Tennessee's region with Villanova as the No. 2 seed. There are no other SEC teams in the South.

