Kennedy Chandler Earns SEC Weekly Honors for Second Time

Tennessee Vols point guard Kennedy Chandler has earned SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Chandler was phenomenal in Tennessee's win against Mizzou last week, and the freshmen did well in the Vols' team victory over (then) No. 3 Auburn.

Chandler erupted for a second-career-high 23 points on a career-high shooting percentage (75%, 9-12), and Chandler also set a career-high in rebounds with eight against Missouri

"Kennedy was great," Vols junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said of Chandler's performance against Mizzou. "I see it day in and day out, so I can't say that was the best I've from him, but how he played against Missouri is what we expect to see. He's an outstanding talent—teams must keep an eye on him and it's hard to stop him. I know from experience that it's tough. He's doing a great job of controlling the flow on offense, and he's doing a great job on defense as well."

The Memphis native went on to play well against Auburn in a marquee matchup, totaling 13 points, two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play. The freshman was also a team-high +13 in the win.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has attributed Chandler's recent success to his improved play on defense, noting that Chandler has grown leaps and bounds since the Texas game.

"Kennedy's biggest improvement, since the Texas game, is his defense," Barnes said during Monday's availability. "He has become more locked in, and because of that he's become so much better. And a lot of it is his preparation. All eyes are on him in that spot, and for him to do what he needs to do [as point guard], it takes a great deal of preparation."

Chandler's February 28 SEC honors are his second of the season, as the Vols electrifying point guard received the league Freshman of the Week award after Tennessee’s first week of the regular season (Nov. 15).

Zakai Zeigler, Kennedy Chandler's fellow freshman point guard and the other Vol to earn weekly honors from the conference, earned SEC Freshman of the Week after his performances against Texas A&M and South Carolina earlier this season.

Chandler's second award marks the 22nd time a Vol has earned SEC weekly honors since Rick Barnes took the reins on Rocky Top.

Chandler and the Vols will look to make it three SEC wins in a row and 11 of their last 12 in the conference when unranked Georgia hosts Tennessee on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee recently came in at No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 men's poll.

