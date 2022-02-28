Vols Move Up, Lady Vols Fall Slightly in Final February Rankings

The Tennessee Vols basketball team improved four spots in the final edition of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings, jumping from No. 17 to No. 13, tying their highest rankings of the season. On the other hand, the Lady Vols fell two spots after a 1-1 week, as Tennessee defeated Mississippi State by double digits but lost to No. 8 LSU in the season finale.

The Vols' four-spot jump comes after a 2-0 week, with wins against Mizzou and (then) No. 3 Auburn.

Tennessee's win against Auburn marked their second top-five win in two weeks, as Kentucky fell to the Vols earlier this month. The win also kept UT perfect in Thompson-Boling Arena, as Tennessee is now 15-0 in Knoxville.

According to the poll, the Vols remain the third-best team in the SEC, being No. 5 Auburn and No. 7 Kentucky. Arkansas still sits one spot behind the Vols at No. 14 following their win over Kentucky, and Alabama rounds out the SEC's representation in the poll at No. 25.

The entire February 28 AP Poll is here.

After the victory against Auburn, the Vols are currently one game behind Auburn in the SEC and tied for third in the conference with No. 14 Arkansas and No. 7 Kentucky. UT has officially clinched a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.

---

In contrast to the Vols, the Lady Vols went 1-1 in the past week, leading to their two-spot fall in the rankings. Tennessee got past Mississippi State in Knoxville, winning 86-64, but the Lady Vols fell short of a comeback against No. 8 LSU on Sunday, losing 57-54.

According to the poll, the Lady Vols are now the third-best team in the SEC, jumping Florida after the Gators' 0-2 week against Vanderbilt and Mizzou. Tennessee is behind No. 1 South Carolina and No. 6 LSU in the poll, and No. 23 Florida and No. 24 Georgia round out the SEC's representation in the Top 25.

The February 28 women's college basketball AP Top 25 Poll is here.

Since senior forward Keyen Green's injury against Georgia, the Lady Vols are 4-6. Sunday's game against LSU was Tennessee's final game of the regular season, as the Lady Vols finish the season with a 22-7 (11-5 SEC) record.

Tennessee finished the season as the No. 3 seed in the SEC and clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, meaning their first game in the tournament will be on Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

