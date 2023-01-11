LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee is now the No. 5 basketball team in the country and is the class of the SEC. Few teams can match the Volunteers currently, as they are one of the deepest teams in America.

They enter an essential week for momentum. Tonight they face off against Vanderbilt in the nightcap for SEC basketball, and on Saturday, they will host the stumbling Kentucky Wildcats.

While the Commodores aren't world-beaters this season, they have historical success and are competitive. They may not be able to play forty minutes with Tennessee, but anything is possible if they get out to a strong start.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers just need to focus on what they can control. They played excellent halfcourt defense against South Carolina, spurring them out to easy fast break points.

They won with a different formula against Mississippi State. Ball movement and precision dominated the Bulldogs, and Tennessee completely ran away with the contest. Barnes's squad continues to find new ways to win, and we will see if they have another up their sleeve tonight.

How To Watch Vanderbilt @ Tennessee

Gameday: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

9:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

First Half

(2-0), 19:45 - Freshman guard Julian Phillips curls off a back screen for an easy layup to kick the scoring off.

(5-0), 16:52 - Forward Santiago Vescovi cans a three off a pindown after a few minutes of poor offense from both sides.

(7-2), 15:40 - Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins gets fouled after the timeout and makes a pair of free throws to put the Commodores on the board.

(11-7), 13:16 - Forward Josiah Jordan-James quells a Vandy run with a pair of free throws for his first points.

(11-10), 13:01 - Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright responds with a three at the top of the key over a defender.

(18-15), 10:55 - Phillips makes an excellent cut and powers through contact for an and-one.

(21-15), 10:15 - Forward Uros Plavsic rolls off a screen and finishes for another and-one.

(24-15), 9:05 - Tennessee's Tyreke Key nails a fadeaway three-pointer, and it's a 9-0 Volunteer run.

(24-18), 8:14 - Vandy's Noah Shelby makes a corner three to silence the Tennessee run.

(28-23), 6:58 - Shelby nets another shot from downtown and lets his bench know he is feeling the hot hand.

(35-30), 3:01 - Forward Jonas Aidoo dunks one home off a feed from guard Zakai Zeigler.

(37-32), 2:04 - Phillips delivers a thunderous dunk to the delight of the Volunteer crowd.

(39-37), 0:00 - Vanderbilt makes a buzzer-beater to carry a slim lead into halftime.

Second Half

(43-39), 17:16 - Phillips makes a soft runner for a 6-0 Tennessee run to begin the half.

(49-41), 15:18 - Zeigler cans a three, and the Volunteers are beginning to gather momentum to start the second half.

(53-43), 12:14 - Vescovi makes another three to push the lead to double figures.

(56-46), 11:03 - Vescovi gets a shooter's roll on a three and again puts the Volunteers ahead by ten.

(58-46), 9:52 - Plavsic secures an offensive rebound off a missed three and dunks it home to bring the crowd to its feet.

(77-68), 0:00 - The Volunteers essentially play keep-away in the last ten minutes, using the second-half start to propel them to their fourth consecutive conference win to start SEC play.

