Tennessee Basketball Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

Of the six SEC teams in the poll, the Vols come in at fourth best behind Kentucky at 10, Alabama at 14 and Arkansas at 16. The final ranked SEC team is Auburn at no. 23.

The news broke via Tennessee Basketball's twitter page on Monday afternoon with the tweet below:

As the tweet says, just over half of the Vols' scheduled regular season games will feature either a ranked opponent or an opponent that at least received votes from AP’s Preseason Poll.

2021 marks the third time in the last four years and the 16th time in history that the Vols are ranked in the preseason top 25.

Tennessee's schedule will consist of the usual tough SEC suspects in having to play Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas twice and Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State once.

Outside of the conference, Tennessee has a tough slate of non-conference opponents with the Tip-off tournament along with facing no. 5 Texas and no. 12 Memphis in other parts of the season.

The nation's no. 18 team in the preseason poll will face off against UT Martin in Thompson Bowling Arena on Tuesday, November 9 to kick-off Rick Barnes' seventh season as well as five-stars' Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield first season on Rocky Top.

