Tennessee Hoops Veteran John Fulkerson Lands on Coaches All-SEC First Team

The SEC released its preseason All-SEC rosters on Tuesday, and the Vols' super-senior power forward landed on the All-SEC Coaches First-Team roster. (See tweet below)

via Tennessee Basketball Twitter

In his decorated career as a Volunteer, Fulkerson has 875 points and is 11 games away from breaking UT's all-time record for most games played.

The 6'9" Kingsport native will enter the 2021-2022 season coming off a 2020-2021 campaign in which he led his team in field-goal percentage with .527 and was second in rebounds per game with 5.5.

The All-SEC honors are not the only preseason honor Fulkerson has had either, as 'Fulky' was named to the Karl Malone Preseason Watch List just five days ago.

Fulkerson's Vols will make their 2021-2022 season debut in an exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday, October 30 at 3 p.m. in Thompson-Bowling Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

