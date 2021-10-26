    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tennessee Hoops Veteran John Fulkerson Lands on Coaches All-SEC First Team

    Tennessee basketball veteran star and hometown fan-favorite John Fulkerson was named to the Preseason All-SEC Coaches First-Team roster on Tuesday
    Author:

    The SEC released its preseason All-SEC rosters on Tuesday, and the Vols' super-senior power forward landed on the All-SEC Coaches First-Team roster. (See tweet below)

    via Tennessee Basketball Twitter

    In his decorated career as a Volunteer, Fulkerson has 875 points and is 11 games away from breaking UT's all-time record for most games played. 

    The 6'9" Kingsport native will enter the 2021-2022 season coming off a 2020-2021 campaign in which he led his team in field-goal percentage with .527 and was second in rebounds per game with 5.5.

    The All-SEC honors are not the only preseason honor Fulkerson has had either, as 'Fulky' was named to the Karl Malone Preseason Watch List just five days ago. 

    Fulkerson's Vols will make their 2021-2022 season debut in an exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday, October 30 at 3 p.m. in Thompson-Bowling Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

